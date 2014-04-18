ISTANBUL, April 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira slightly eased to 2.1270 to the dollar in early trade from 2.1229 late on Thursday.

The Istanbul stock market closed up 1.61 percent at <73,561.79> points, outperforming the emerging markets index which was up 0.44 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed down at 10.05 percent from 10.08 percent at Wednesday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global equity markets rose late on Thursday, boosted by solid U.S. economic data and upbeat results from some U.S. companies, including General Electric, while the dollar rose after a joint call by major powers for an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

SECRET SERVICE LAW

Turkey's parliament late on Thursday approved a law boosting the powers of the secret service (MIT), a move seen by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's critics as a bid to tighten his grip on the apparatus of state as he wages a bitter power struggle.

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

The central bank was scheduled to release its latest monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations (1130 GMT).

BOYNER

The textile firm said it will apply to the Capital Markets Board to issue debt instruments worth a maximum 300 million lira ($141 million).

