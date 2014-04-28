ISTANBUL, April 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira traded at 2.1340 against the dollar at 0448 GMT, slightly easing from 2.1335 late on Friday, after the central bank kept its main interest rates on hold last week, ignoring political pressure for cuts.

The Istanbul stock market closed down 1.38 percent at 71,388.74 points, underperforming the emerging market index which fell 1.13 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.89 percent on Friday from 9.97 percent at Thursday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares wavered in choppy trade on Monday after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and amid increasing tension in Ukraine, which kept risk appetite in check and helped bolster the safe-haven yen.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

Statistics institute to announce April consumer confidence data (0700 GMT).

SECRET SERVICE LAW

Turkey's president approved a law on Friday boosting the powers of the secret service, in a move critics of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan see as a bid to tighten his control in the country in the face of a challenge to his authority.

TURKCELL

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a ruling that froze the assets of Turkey's Cukurova Holding, clearing the way for the company to try to buy back a controlling stake in Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell.

ARCELIK

The white goods maker said net profit in the first quarter rose 1 percent to 131.2 million lira ($61.4 million), missing a Reuters survey of 140 million lira.

HURRIYET

Newspaper publisher Hurriyet said it plans to sell its printing unit Dogan Ofset as a whole or find a strategic partner for the unit.

BANK ASYA

The Islamic lender sait it completed the sale of its 21.8 percent stake in discount retail chain A101 to Aydin Parekendecilik for 350 million lira.

