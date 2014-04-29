UPDATE 3-Intel revenue misses estimates as data center growth slows
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
ISTANBUL, April 29 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira traded at 2.1290 against the dollar at 0533 GMT, little changed from 2.1269 late on Monday.
The Istanbul stock market closed up 1.41 percent at 72,398.54 points on Monday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield was steady at 9.87 percent on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Tuesday after Wall Street notched up a late rally, but conviction was sorely lacking with Tokyo shut for a holiday and plenty of major events looming later in the week. Australian stocks rose 0.3 percent ahead of what is expected to be another round of record profit results by the country's major banks.
TOURISM REVENUES
The statistics institute will announce tourism revenues for the first quarter (0700 GMT).
IMF REPORT PRESENTATION
The IMF's 2014 Spring Regional Economic Issues report on the outlook and risks for Central and Eastern Europe will be launched in Istanbul (1000 GMT).
HALKBANK
The lender's net profit fell 26 percent in the first quarter to 530.4 million lira ($250 million), the bank said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange, exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 514.4 million lira.
FORD OTOSAN
The automaker's net profit rose 15 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 202.5 million lira ($95.3 million), its results showed, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 84.4 million lira.
PETKIM
The petrochemical company posted a net profit of 37.3 million lira ($17.6 million) in the first quarter, its results showed, surging from a year earlier and far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 15.6 million.
GARANTI BANK
The lender is expected to release its first-quarter results after the market close.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Shares fall 3.5 pct after the bell (Adds details, analyst comment)
April 27 Apple Inc has held talks with payments industry partners about launching a money-transfer service, technology news website Recode reported on Thursday.