ISTANBUL May 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.1070 against the dollar at 0538 GMT, firming from 2.1160 late on Wednesday. Markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

The Istanbul stock market closed up 2.15 percent at 73,871.54 points on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.36 percent in value-dated trade on Wednesday from a spot close of 9.54 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged up amid expectations for an upbeat U.S. payrolls report later in the session, while the markets kept an eye on Ukraine after reports of fresh violence there that could potentially dampen risk appetite. Pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine said on Friday Ukrainian forces had launched a "large-scale operation" to retake the town. Asian markets showed little immediate reaction to the reports, but they could have greater implications for European markets opening later in the session.

PMI DATA

The April HSBC Turkey purchasing managers' index for manufacturing will be released (0700 GMT).

FITCH

Fitch Ratings said the risks to Turkey's sovereign credit profile remain broadly balanced as reflected in the stable outlook on its 'BBB-' rating which Fitch affirmed last month.

MAY DAY CLASHES

Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber pellets on Thursday to stop May Day protesters, some armed with fire bombs, from defying Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim square.

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom's net profit fell 27.1 percent in the first quarter to 384 million lira ($182 million), its results showed, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 439.6 million lira due to rising financing costs.

APRIL EXPORTS

Turkey's exports rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in April to $13.153 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 2.65 percent month-on-month in April, while wholesale prices rose 0.16 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

Year-on-year, retail prices rose 8.3 percent, it said, while wholesale prices climbed 12.28 percent.

