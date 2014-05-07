ISTANBUL May 7 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira traded at 2.0930 against the dollar by
0530 GMT, slightly weaker than 2.0913 late on Tuesday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield fell to
9.36 percent on Tuesday from Monday's close of 9.48 percent.
The main share index rose 0.57 percent to finish at
75,190.31.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell to a one-month low and the safe-haven yen
climbed against the dollar as an increased possibility Ukraine
may slip into civil war dampened risk sentiment. Investors were
also waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
congressional testimony later in the day.
Oil edged up after crude stocks decreased, defying
expectations for a rise, with geopolitical risks helping put a
floor under prices.
VAKIFBANK
The state-run lender is due to release its first-quarter
financial results on Wednesday.
BANK ASYA
The participation bank's first-quarter net income fell 9
percent to 40.8 million lira, a stock-exchange filing late on
Tuesday showed. Bank Asya officials will hold a news conference
on Wednesday to discuss the results.
ECONOMIC SUMMIT
Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci and Finance Minister
Mehmet Simsek to speak at the FT Turkey Summit.
ULKER
The foodmaker posted a 13 percent rise in its first-quarter
net to 51.3 million lira, according to a balance sheet posted
late on Tuesday. Sales increased 11 percent to 792.5 million
lira.
VESTEL
The electronics manufacturer posted first-quarter profit of
48.8 million lira versus a loss of 1.1 million lira in the same
period a year ago, according to a filing late on Tuesday. Sales
rose 34 percent to 1.7 billion lira, it said.
PARSAN
The automotive-parts maker plans to open one of Europe's top
three factories at a cost of 160 million euro ($223 million) in
the northwestern city of Kocaeli, Milliyet newspaper said,
citing Deputy Chairman Adnan Ignebekcili.
($1 = 0.72 euros)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)