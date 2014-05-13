ISTANBUL May 13 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira traded at 2.0804 against the dollar by
0545 GMT, little changed from 2.0811 late on Monday.
The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to
9.22 percent on Monday from 9.16 percent on Friday.
The main stock index rose 0.88 percent to
75,935.59.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares and the dollar rose as tensions in Ukraine were
eclipsed by a strong night on Wall Street. Equity markets have
so far brushed off a weekend referendum in Ukraine, where
pro-Moscow rebel organisers said nearly 90 percent had voted in
favour of self-rule, possibly inflaming the conflict.
The oil market remained sensitive to tensions in Ukraine.
Markets are likely to be focused on industrial production and
retail sales data from China expected later in the day.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank releases data on the March current-account
balance. A Reuters poll of 16 economists forecast a deficit of
$3.2 billion for the month.
KOC HOLDING
Turkey's largest company late on Monday posted a 24 percent
rise in its first-quarter net profit to 562.1 million lira on
sales of 15.7 billion lira.
TOFAS
The carmaker owned by Koc and Fiat saw net profit of 134
million lira in the first quarter, up 27.9 percent from a year
earlier.
SABANCI HOLDING
The company with interests in banking and interest posted a
27 percent drop in first-quarter net income to 403.2 million
lira, after its lender Akbank saw profit slump 25
percent drop. Sales rose 20 percent to 6.37 billion lira.
PEGASUS
The low-cost carrier widened its first-quarter loss to 102.6
million lira, in line with expectations, from 6.3 million a year
ago. Sales rose 33 percent to 512.1 million lira.
ZIRAAT BANK
Turkey's biggest bank said its net profit in the first
quarter rose 3 percent to 930 million lira and its loanbook
expanded to 188.55 billion lira from 77.75 billion lira a year
ago. The bank is not publicly traded.
MIGROS
The retailer posted a first-quarter loss of 61.2 million
lira, less than expected, on sales of 1.77 billion lira,
according to a filing..
($1 = 2.0773 Turkish Liras)
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)