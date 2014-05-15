ISTANBUL May 15 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira traded at 2.0710 against the dollar by
0501 GMT, up from 2.0750 late on Wednesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
9.55 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday's close at 9.42 percent.
The main stock index closed up 0.36 at 76,047.80.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday but held below
the previous session's one-month highs, while expectations of
credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked yields on
U.S. and European bonds.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
.MIAPJ0000PUS was marginally lower, after it rose to its highest
level since April 10 on Wednesday. Shares struggled to rise
after Wall Street retreated overnight from record highs marked
the day before.
Expectations of monetary easing by the ECB, meanwhile, drove
bond prices up and yields down.
MINE DISASTER
A fire in a coal mine in western Turkey killed 274 miners in
the country's worst industrial accident in history, while
furious Turks heckled Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and jostled
his entourage on Wednesday as protests erupted in several
cities.
With rescuers still pulling bodies from the site in western
Turkey, anger swept a country that has seen a decade of rapid
economic growth but still suffers from one of the world's worst
workplace safety records.
MACRO DATA
Turkey's Statistics Institute will announce February
unemployment figures. Finance Ministry will unveil April budget
numbers.
($1 = 2.0773 Turkish Liras)
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)