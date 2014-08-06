ISTANBUL Aug 6 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.1603 against the dollar at
0540 GMT, weakening from 2.1463 late on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
held firm at 9.38 percent on Tuesday, compared with 9.44 percent
on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.53 percent
lower at 80,641.86 points on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar
held firm after a slump on Wall Street and tensions over Ukraine
instilled a mood of risk aversion across markets. Geopolitical
concerns overshadowed upbeat U.S. economic data which included a
spike in service-sector activity to a nine-year peak and a
surprisingly large increase in factory orders.
ECONOMY MINISTER
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday he did not
expect Moody's to downgrade Turkey's credit rating, clarifying
earlier comments in which he said he had a "negative
expectation" for a routine ratings review due on Friday.
Earlier, he renewed his call for interest rate cuts despite
recent data showing stubbornly high inflation, putting more
pressure on a central bank already struggling to defend its
credibility.
TOFAS
The carmaker posted a 23.3 percent rise in its
second-quarter net profit to 134.7 million lira ($62.5 million),
the company said late on Tuesday, below a forecast of 140.7
million lira.
FORD OTOSAN
The automaker net profit fell 41.8 percent year-on-year in
the second quarter to 150.9 million lira ($70 million), it said
late on Tuesday, well below a Reuters poll forecast of 264.8
million lira.
(Reporting by Daren Butler)