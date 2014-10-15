ISTANBUL Oct 15 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.2745 against the dollar at
0535 GMT, little changed from 2.2742 late on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index fell 0.57 percent to
74,686.61 points on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
was at 9.18 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were cautiously up on Wednesday as benign
inflation data in China and more gloom in the euro zone economy
lent credence to fears of a faltering global economic recovery.
The dollar steadied after disappointing data out of Germany and
Britain checked the euro's recent bounce.
SYRIA CRISIS
American-led forces have sharply intensified air strikes in
the past two days against Islamic State fighters threatening
Kurds on Syria's Turkish border after the jihadists' advance
began to destabilise Turkey.
TOYOTA
Toyota Motor Corp said early on Wednesday it will
build SUVs in Turkey, and will invest 20 billion yen ($187
million) investment to manufacture new compact sport utility
vehicles in Turkey starting in 2016.
NUCLEAR ENERGY
A Turkish nuclear plant to be built by Japanese-French
consortium will be ready to come online by 2023, the same year
as the one hundredth anniversary of the Turkish republic, a
consortium member said on Tuesday.
BALANCE OF PAYMENTS
Central Bank will announce current account data for August
(0700 GMT).
BUDGET
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will announce budget balance
data for the first nine months of the year in a news conference
(0715 GMT).
UNEMPLOYMENT DATA
Statistics Institute to announce unemployment data for July
(0700 GMT).
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)