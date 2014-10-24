ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 2.2375 at 0532 GMT, little
changed from 2.2377 late on Thursday.
The main share index rose 1.81 percent to 79,494.74
points on Thursday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended spot
trade at 8.84 percent on Thursday and was at 8.80 percent in
Friday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock futures tumbled while safe-haven assets such as
the yen and U.S. bonds gained on Friday after media reported
that a doctor who returned to New York City from West Africa has
tested positive for Ebola. S&P mini futures fell as much
as 0.7 percent to 1,931.75, slipping from two-week highs hit the
previous day on budding optimism on corporate earnings and the
global economy.
TURKCELL
The leading mobile phone operator said third-quarter group
revenue grew by 6 percent to 3.16 billion lira ($1.41 billion),
while net income rose 8 percent to 755 million lira.
AKBANK
The lender posted a 28 percent increase in third-quarter net
income to 720.9 million lira ($322 million).
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan to meet Estonian President Toomas
Hendrik Ilves and they will hold a joint news conference.
(1 US dollar = 2.2357 Turkish lira)
