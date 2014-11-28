ISTANBUL Nov 28 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira eased to 2.2130 against the dollar by
0631 GMT from 2.2090 late on Thursday.
Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.53 percent
at 84,688.52 points on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
ended spot trade at 7.98 percent on Thursday and eased to 7.93
percent in Friday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Oil prices, oil-related shares and oil-linked currencies all
tumbled in Asia on Friday, in the wake of OPEC's decision to
refrain from cutting output despite a huge oversupply. U.S.
markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday,
leaving the spotlight on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries' meeting in Vienna where Saudi Arabia blocked calls
from poorer cartel members to cut production to stem a slide in
global prices.
POPE VISIT
Pope Francis to meet President Tayyip Erdogan as he begins a
visit to Turkey on Friday with the delicate mission of
strengthening ties with Muslim leaders while condemning violence
against Christians and other minorities in the Middle East.
TRADE DATA
Statistics institute to release trade data for October (0800
GMT). In a Reuters poll, the data was forecast to show a deficit
of $6.7 billion.
GALATASARAY
Galatasaray have dismissed former Italy World Cup coach
Cesare Prandelli after a string of poor results culminating in
their exit from European competition, the Dogan news agency and
other media reports said on Thursday.
(Writing by Daren Butler)