ISTANBUL Jan 20 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira eased to 2.3399 against the dollar by 0600 GMT from 2.3313 late on Monday.

The main share index rose 0.68 percent to 88,006.48 points on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 7.14 percent on Friday and was at 7.26 in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the global outlook. The IMF tried to snuff out even that by trimming its forecast for 2015 world growth by three tenths of a percent to 3.5 percent, blaming weakness in Japan and Europe.

INTEREST RATES

The Turkish Central Bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1200 GMT). In a Reuters poll, 11 out of 20 analysts forecast the bank would cut interest rates.

CABINET URGES RATE CUTS

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci told a cabinet meeting on Monday that the central bank should cut interest rates when it meets on Tuesday, government spokesman Bulent Arinc said.

TOFAS

Turkish carmaker Tofas mandated to borrow up to 250 million euros for use in the commercial vehicles segment, it said late on Monday. The loan agreement will be signed until the end of March.

