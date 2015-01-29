BRIEF-Searainbow's shares to halt trade pending review of unusual price movements
ISTANBUL Jan 29 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira weakened to 2.3941 against the dollar by 0631 GMT from 2.3780 late on Wednesday.
The main share index fell 0.89 percent to 90,341.63 points on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 6.93 percent in spot trade on Wednesday from 6.96 percent on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares extended losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve took an upbeat view on the U.S. economy and signalled that it remains firmly on track to raise interest rates this year despite an uncertain global outlook. A greater likelihood of higher U.S. interest rates this year helped Asian stock indexes follow Wall Street into negative territory.
INTEREST RATES POLL
The Turkish central bank is expected to hold an extraordinary monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting after the release of inflation data on Feb. 3 and to cut its policy rate by 50-75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
Asked whether the inflation data would be followed by an early MPC meeting, all 15 who responded said they did expect such a move, with seven forecasting a 50 basis point cut in the policy rate, the one-week repo, and eight a 75 bps reduction.
TURKCELL
Turkey's largest mobile phone operator said on Wednesday its chief executive, Sureyya Ciliv, had decided to resign with effect from Jan. 31.
