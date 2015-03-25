ISTANBUL, March 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.5610 against the dollar at 0613 GMT, little changed from 2.5663 late on Tuesday.

The main share index fell 2.04 percent to 82,032.59 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 8.13 percent on Tuesday, compared with Monday's 8.10 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks stalled on Wednesday following declines on Wall Street, while the dollar held on to modest gains after a rise in U.S. inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was little changed by midday after a small bounce the previous day.

DIGITURK

An affiliate of Qatari-based television network Al Jazeera is in advanced negotiations to buy Turkish satellite network Digiturk, three sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, a deal that would further boost its soccer offering.

SPAT IN AK PARTY

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc and the mayor of Ankara were placed under judicial investigation on Tuesday, officials said, over a public row including accusations of corruption that exposed fractures in the ruling AK Party.

