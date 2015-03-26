ISTANBUL, March 26 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira weakened to 2.600 against the dollar by 0633 GMT from 2.5737 late on Wednesday.

The main share index rose 0.75 percent to 82,649.20 points on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 8.19 percent on Wednesday, up from 8.13 percent on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Thursday as tech-driven losses on Wall Street and escalating tensions in the Middle East provided a tailwind for oil prices and the safe haven yen. Risk appetite took a knock from news Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies had launched air strikes in Yemen against Houthi fighters who have tightened their grip on the southern city of Aden.

TURKCELL

Turkey's leading mobile phone operator is set to hold an annual general meeting (0800 GMT) where TeliaSonera and other shareholders plan to push for its first dividend in five years, a rare $1.5 billion peace token in a debilitating investor battle.

MOODY'S

Ratings agency Moody's gave a negative outlook on Turkey's banking sector for the second straight year on Wednesday, citing subdued economic growth and currency volatility.

EXPLOSION

An explosion on Wednesday evening ripped through the office of a Turkish magazine published by sympathisers of the Islamist militant group, the Great Eastern Islamic Raiders' Front (IBDA-C), killing one person and wounding three others, local media reported, citing police.

