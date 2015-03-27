ISTANBUL, March 27 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira weakened to 2.6090 against the dollar
by 0546 GMT from 2.5876 late on Thursday.
The main share index fell 1.41 percent to 81,482.4
points on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield
closed at 8.55 percent on Thursday, up from
8.31 percent on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as rising tensions in the
Middle East obscured the investment outlook, while the dollar
rebounded. Crude oil prices were lower due to the dollar's
bounce and as the market reassessed the potential impact of the
escalating conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and allies
carried out air strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on
Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST TENSION
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Iran on Thursday of
trying to dominate the Middle East and said its efforts have
begun annoying Ankara, as well as Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab
countries. Turkey earlier said it supports the Saudi-led
military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen and called on
the militia group and its "foreign supporters" to abandon acts
which threaten peace and security in the region.
YEMEN
President Barack Obama spoke with Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan on Thursday about pressing issues in the Middle East,
including the crisis in Yemen, the White House said.
TURKCELL
Feuding shareholders of Turkish wireless carrier Turkcell
called a truce on Thursday to pay themselves a $1.5
billion dividend, signalling a potential thaw in a protracted
battle over the company.
