ISTANBUL, March 30 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira weakened slightly to 2.6153 against the dollar by 0438 GMT, from 2.6095 late on Friday.

The main share index fell 0.2 percent to 80,894.15 points on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 8.260 on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday in a week book-ended with Easter holidays across the globe and a U.S. jobs report that could affect the timing of the first hike in interest rates there. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4 percent, with Australia's main index down 1.4 percent amid weakness in commodity prices.

TURKEY-IRAN

President Tayyip Erdogan's trip to Tehran due in early April appears to still be on, despite his fierce criticism of Iran's role in the Middle East last week, and Turkey's backing of Saudi Arabian-led bombing in Yemen.

IDLIB SEIZED

The northern Syrian city of Idlib has fallen to opposition forces, a development that is likely to be welcomed by Turkey, a long-time supporter of efforts to topple President Bashar al Assad

ECONOMY MEETING

PM Ahmet Davutoglu to chair the cabinet in Ankara and a closed-door meeting of the Economic Co-ordination Council, as the lira continues to hover close to record lows against the dollar. He will also continue crucial work on AKP's candidate list for upcoming elections, after telling local media over the weekend he was in favour of a presidential system.

