ISTANBUL, April 1Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira firmed slightly to 2.5920 against the dollar by 0450 GMT, from 2.6009 late on Tuesday.
The main share index closed down 1.63 percent at 80,846.03 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 8.40 percent at Tuesday's spot close.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from weaker U.S. shares, while the dollar slid against the yen as Tokyo's Nikkei recoiled in volatile trade. The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.0773, pulling back from an 11-day low of $1.0713 as the dollar floundered.
EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) will release March export figures at 0800 GMT. Exports fell 13 percent year-on-year in February to $10.495 billion.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data for Turkey's largest city.
POWER OUTAGES
Power is restored to most of the country after a major outage hit cities and provinces on Tuesday, including the capital Ankara and Istanbul. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has said the causes are being investigated.
BORSA ISTANBUL
Borsa Istanbul elected a U.S.-educated economist and finance professor, Talat Ulussever, as its next chairman on Tuesday, as Turkey's sole stock exchange gears up for a 2016 public offering.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.