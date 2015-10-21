ISTANBUL Oct 21 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.9007 against the dollar at
0514 GMT, weakening slightly from 2.8965 late on Tuesday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.96 percent on
Tuesday to 80,496.48 points. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield was at 10.02 percent at the end of
spot trade on Tuesday and stood at 9.91 percent in
Wednesday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares eked out cautious gains on Wednesday as
concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while
investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy
meeting later in the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.8 percent, while South Korea's
KOSPI rose 0.6 percent.
CENTRAL BANK MEETING
The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy
committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates
(1100 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 15 economists, all participants
forecast the bank would leave key interest rates unchanged.
TURK TELEKOM
The telecommunications company had a loss of 493.4 million
lira ($170 million) in the third quarter, due to high financial
costs, having posted a net profit of 318.6 million lira in the
same period a year earlier.
