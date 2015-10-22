ISTANBUL Oct 22 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on
Thursday.
The lira stood at 2.8950 against the dollar at
0507 GMT, little changed from 2.8965 late on Wednesday.
The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.91 percent on
Wednesday to 79,765.28 points. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield was at 10.00 percent at the end of
spot trade on Wednesday and stood at 10.01 percent in
Thursday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after a sharp fall in
mainland Chinese shares rekindled worries about the health of
China's economy, while investors awaited word from the European
Central Bank on its plans regarding additional stimulus. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
, and Japan's Nikkei pared earlier
losses.
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release data on
consumer confidence in October (0700 GMT).
FITCH CONFERENCE
Ratings agency Fitch will hold its annual conference on
Turkey (0530 GMT).
