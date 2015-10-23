ISTANBUL Oct 23 Following are news, reports
and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 2.8670 against the dollar at
0506 GMT, strengthening from 2.8748 late on Thursday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.62 percent on
Wednesday to 80,255.91 points. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield was at 9.88 percent at the end of
spot trade on Thursday and stood at 9.78 percent in Friday-dated
trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia extended a global stocks rally on Friday after the
European Central Bank signalled its readiness to inject more
stimulus, helping the dollar scale a fresh two-month peak
against the euro. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 1.6 percent, and set for a
gain of 0.8 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei stock index
was up 2.3 percent, poised for a weekly increase of 3.2
percent.
TOFAS
Automaker Tofas said has signed a loan agreement for up to
200 million euro with EBRD, Bank of America and HSBC. The
financing will be used for investment spending of new hatchback
and station wagon vehicles.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Editing by Daren Butler)