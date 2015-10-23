ISTANBUL Oct 23 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.8670 against the dollar at 0506 GMT, strengthening from 2.8748 late on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.62 percent on Wednesday to 80,255.91 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.88 percent at the end of spot trade on Thursday and stood at 9.78 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia extended a global stocks rally on Friday after the European Central Bank signalled its readiness to inject more stimulus, helping the dollar scale a fresh two-month peak against the euro. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.6 percent, and set for a gain of 0.8 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 2.3 percent, poised for a weekly increase of 3.2 percent.

TOFAS

Automaker Tofas said has signed a loan agreement for up to 200 million euro with EBRD, Bank of America and HSBC. The financing will be used for investment spending of new hatchback and station wagon vehicles.

