BRIEF-Aimia qtrly EPS C$0.04
* Aimia reports first quarter 2017 results and updates on status of discussions with Air Canada
ANKARA Oct 26 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 2.9010 against the dollar at 0446 GMT, weakening from 2.8840 late on Friday.
The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.16 percent on Friday to 80,124.84 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.69 percent at the end of spot trade on Friday and stood at 9.75 percent in Monday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks on Monday were close to wiping out all their losses since China's shock currency devaluation in August, as global equities rallied after the Chinese central bank cut rates and U.S. tech giants provided upbeat earnings guidance. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to refrain from raising rates at its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
SYRIA
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Kurdish groups on Saturday of trying to grab control of northern Syria, saying Ankara would not allow this to happen. Erdogan also blasted Russia's President Vladimir Putin for hosting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier this week, in comments that were his most critical yet towards his Russian counterpart.
ISLAMIC STATE
Two Turkish policemen and four Islamic State militants were killed in a dawn police raid on a suspected house in Turkey's southeast, security sources said.
* STMicroelectronics CFO says expects to meet or exceed long-promised 10 percent operating margin target in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)