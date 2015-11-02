ISTANBUL Nov 2 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.8401 against the dollar at 0515 GMT, rallying from a close of 2.9135 on Friday after the AK Party secured a return to single-party rule after a resounding election victory.

On Friday, the main BIST 100 share index rose 1.11 percent to 79,409.00 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 9.89 percent at the spot close on Friday and fell to 9.79 percent in Monday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slid on Monday after soft Chinese factory surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar edged back against the safe-haven yen as risk appetite waned. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.6 percent. Chinese stocks slipped in early trade, with Shanghai stocks dropping 0.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1 percent.

ELECTION RESULT

Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected victory in elections on Sunday, returning the country to single-party rule in an outcome that will boost the power of President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions. With almost all ballots counted, the AKP had taken just shy of 50 percent of the votes, comfortably enough to control a majority in the 550-seat parliament and a far higher margin of victory than even party insiders had expected.

EXPORTS

Turkish exports fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in October to $12.35 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly TIM said on Sunday.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 1.61 percent month-on-month in October, while wholesale prices rose 0.86 percent, the Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday.

(Writing by Daren Butler)