ISTANBUL Nov 3 Following are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.8150 against the dollar at
0405 GMT, little changed from 2.8143 late on Monday, when the
currency rallied sharply after the AK Party secured a return to
single-party rule with a resounding election victory.
The main BIST 100 share index surged 5.4 percent to
83,693.61 points on Monday. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield stood at 9.32 percent at the spot
close on Monday and rose to 9.36 percent in Tuesday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets crept ahead on Tuesday after the
benchmark for U.S tech stocks hit its highest in 15 years, while
a holiday in Japan kept currencies tethered within recent tight
ranges. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan firmed 1.1 percent after losing ground for
five straight sessions. Australian stocks bounced 1.2
percent, recouping a little ground after a vicious run of
selling.
INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data
for October (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the consumer price
index was forecast to rise 1.35 percent month-on-month.
FITCH
Fitch Ratings said on Monday the implications for Turkey's
sovereign credit profile and rating of Sunday's election win for
the ruling AK Party would depend on whether the result produces
a more stable and predictable political environment that is
conducive to structural reform and economic rebalancing.
It said domestic political tension will remain high if
President Tayyip Erdogan resumes his efforts to extend the power
of the presidency.
Resolving policy uncertainty and unpredictability, and
implementing reforms that promote durable economic growth and
rebalancing that reduce external vulnerabilities, would be
positive for the sovereign rating, it added.
HALKBANK
The lender said it posted a net profit of 438 million lira
($156 million) in the third quarter, exceeding a market
expectation of 414 million lira.
($1 = 2.8126 liras)
