ANKARA Nov 5 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 2.8650 against the dollar at 0405 GMT, easing from 2.8435 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.93 percent to 83,684.07 points on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 9.62 percent at the spot close on Wednesday and rose to 9.61 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks snapped a two-day rising streak and fell on Thursday after the U.S. central bank hinted at a December interest rate hike, sending short-term U.S. bond yields to 4-1/2-year highs and pushing the dollar broadly up.

SECURITY SUMMIT

A security summit chaired by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu vowed to continue operations against the Kurdish militant group PKK after months of airstrikes targeting the group in Turkey's southeast and northern Iraq.

TOFAS

Tofas posted a 24.3 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to 157.9 million lira ($55.11 million), the company said late on Wednesday. Its sales increased 34.8 percent in the same period.

ERDEMIR

Steelmaker Erdemir's third quarter net profit fell 29 percen to 309 million lira, from 437.3 million in same period last year, its results showed on Wednesday.

ZIRAAT BANK

State-run Turkish lender Ziraat Bank reported on Wednesday an 18 percent rise in net profit for the first nine months of the year, helped by solid loan growth.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see. For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics Turkish equities Turkish money Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks Forex news All emerging market news All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on: Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 2.8651 liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)