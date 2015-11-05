ANKARA Nov 5 Following are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 2.8650 against the dollar at
0405 GMT, easing from 2.8435 late on Tuesday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.93 percent to
83,684.07 points on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield stood at 9.62 percent at the spot
close on Wednesday and rose to 9.61 percent in Thursday-dated
trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks snapped a two-day rising streak and fell on
Thursday after the U.S. central bank hinted at a December
interest rate hike, sending short-term U.S. bond yields to
4-1/2-year highs and pushing the dollar broadly up.
SECURITY SUMMIT
A security summit chaired by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
vowed to continue operations against the Kurdish militant group
PKK after months of airstrikes targeting the group in Turkey's
southeast and northern Iraq.
TOFAS
Tofas posted a 24.3 percent rise in its third quarter net
profit to 157.9 million lira ($55.11 million), the company said
late on Wednesday. Its sales increased 34.8 percent in the same
period.
ERDEMIR
Steelmaker Erdemir's third quarter net profit fell 29 percen
to 309 million lira, from 437.3 million in same period last
year, its results showed on Wednesday.
ZIRAAT BANK
State-run Turkish lender Ziraat Bank reported on
Wednesday an 18 percent rise in net profit for the first nine
months of the year, helped by solid loan growth.
($1 = 2.8651 liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)