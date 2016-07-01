ISTANBUL, July 1 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira traded at 2.8803 against the dollar at
0432 GMT, from its close of 2.8822 on Thursday. The main share
index closed 0.14 percent higher at 76,817.19 on
Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose on Friday as risk appetite continued to
recover from last week's Brexit shock, but the pound came under
renewed pressure after the Bank of England's governor hinted at
an interest rate cut ahead.
ARCELIK
Arcelik said it has signed an agreement to acquire Dawlance,
Pakistan's leading white goods manufacturer, for $258 million.
MANUFACTURING PMI
Markit's June purchasing managers' index for manufacturing.
(0800 GMT).
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release June inflation
data for Turkey's largest city. (0900 GMT)
EXPORT DATA
The Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) will release June
export figures at 0800 GMT.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by Seda Sezer)