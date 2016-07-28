ANKARA, July 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira firmed to 3.0165 by 0449 GMT from 3.0283 at the end of Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.96 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and fell to 9.94 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index closed up 1.88 percent at 75,075.70 on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Thursday after the Federal Reserve provided an positive assessment of the world's largest economy and lifted risk sentiment.

The dollar fell, however, as some in the currency market had hoped the Fed would give a clearer indication that it could raise rates within the year.

POST-COUP CRACKDOWN

Turkey on Wednesday deepened a crackdown on suspected followers of a U.S.-based cleric it blames for a failed coup, dismissing nearly 1,700 military personnel and shutting 131 media outlets, moves that may spark more concern among its Western allies.

SOUTH EAST

Two soldiers were killed and one wounded when a roadside bomb detonated by Kurdish militants hit a passing military vehicle in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast on Wednesday, security sources said.

