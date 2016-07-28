ANKARA, July 28 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira firmed to 3.0165 by 0449 GMT from
3.0283 at the end of Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond was at 9.96
percent in spot trade on Wednesday and fell to 9.94 percent in
Thursday-dated trade.
The main share index closed up 1.88 percent at
75,075.70 on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday after the Federal Reserve
provided an positive assessment of the world's largest economy
and lifted risk sentiment.
The dollar fell, however, as some in the currency market had
hoped the Fed would give a clearer indication that it could
raise rates within the year.
POST-COUP CRACKDOWN
Turkey on Wednesday deepened a crackdown on suspected
followers of a U.S.-based cleric it blames for a failed coup,
dismissing nearly 1,700 military personnel and shutting 131
media outlets, moves that may spark more concern among its
Western allies.
SOUTH EAST
Two soldiers were killed and one wounded when a roadside
bomb detonated by Kurdish militants hit a passing military
vehicle in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast on Wednesday,
security sources said.
(Writing by Dasha Afanasieva)