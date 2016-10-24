ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 3.0785 against the dollar at
0455 GMT, little changed from 3.0780 at the end of Friday.
The benchmark 10-year bond stood at 9.81
percent in spot trade on Friday and was at 9.82 percent in
Monday-dated trade.
The main share index closed down 0.52 percent at
78,843.66 points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks drifted without clear direction on Monday after
Wall Street's sluggish performance late last week, while the
dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a
Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by
year-end. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan inched up 0.1 percent.
MOSUL OPERATION
Turkish artillery is lending support to Kurdish Peshmerga
fighters battling Islamic State militants near the Bashiqa camp
in Iraq, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted as
saying by CNN Turk and other media outlets on Sunday.
FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet his French
counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault (0930 GMT) and hold a joint news
conference (1100 GMT). Ayrault will also meet Prime Minister
Binali Yildirim (1300 GMT) and President Tayyip Erdogan (1400
GMT).
PRESIDENT ERDOGAN
President Erdogan will host Palestinian President Mahmoud
Abbas for dinner at the presidential palace (1630 GMT).
AKBANK
The lender posted a net profit of 1.104 billion lira ($358
million) for the third quarter on Friday, up from 671.6 million
in the same period last year.
ARCELIK
The consumer electronics maker posted a Q3 net profit of
262.8 million lira ($85.22 million), up from 212.4 million lira
year ago.
VESTEL
The white goods maker showed a Q3 net profit of 89.6 million
lira ($29.05 million), up from 34.3 million lira year ago.
(Writing by Daren Butler)