ISTANBUL Nov 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 3.1130 against the dollar at
0513 GMT, little changed from 3.1140 at the end of Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.18
percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 10.22 in
Thursday-dated trade.
The main share index fell 0.33 percent to 77,171.59
points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asia shares joined the U.S. dollar on the defensive on
Thursday as the nail-biting U.S. presidential race saw the S&P
500 suffer its longest losing streak in five years as investors
sailed to safer harbours. Tensions were aggravated by media
reports that some agents at the FBI had wanted to press ahead
with an investigation of the Clinton Foundation, but senior
officials at the agency and at the Justice Department did not
think much of the evidence.
INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data
for October (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, consumer prices were
expected to rise 1.62 percent on the month.
TURKCELL
The mobile phone operator posted a third-quarter net profit
of 181.7 million lira ($58.4 million), down from 631.3 million a
year earlier, according to a filing with the Istanbul stock
exchange.
PRESIDENT ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a culture ministry
awards ceremony (1000 GMT). He will then meet the head of the
nationalist MHP party Devlet Bahceli (1200 GMT) and the head of
the MIT national intelligence agency (1400 GMT).
ISLAMIC STATE
Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi expressed
confidence in victory, in his first message after U.S.-backed
Iraqi forces started an offensive to take back Mosul, the last
major city under control of his group in Iraq. He also called on
Islamic State fighters to invade Turkey.
RAQQA OPERATION
The United States is continuing to talk with ally Turkey on
the role it will play in the operation to seize the city of
Raqqa, Islamic State's main stronghold in Syria, U.S. Secretary
of Defense Ash Carter said on Wednesday. Carter's comments, made
during a news conference, come days after Turkey said it wants
the Raqqa operation to start after Mosul and Euphrates Shield
operations have been completed.
TURKSTREAM
Russian Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander
Medvedev told Rossiya-24 TV channel the second line of
TurkStream gas pipeline via the Black Sea will only be
constructed with approval of the EU authorities.
COCA-COLA ICECEK
The soft drinks company posted a net profit of 154.2 million
lira in the third quarter
($1 = 3.1138 liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)