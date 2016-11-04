ISTANBUL Nov 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira slumped to a new record low of 3.1315
against the dollar at 0706 GMT from 3.1095 late on Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond
finished at 10.2 percent on Thursday. The main share index
fell 0.64 percent to 76,681.37.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell and the dollar saw losses over uncertainty
about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. Oil prices
declined as investors reacted to a record weekly surge in U.S.
crude inventories and remained sceptical that OPEC will actually
implement its planned output curbs.
VIOLENCE AFTER OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS ARRESTED
A car bomb rocked the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir,
killing one person and wounding more than 40 others, security
sources said, just hours after police detained 11 lawmakers from
the region's biggest party in a terrorism probe.
Police raided the homes and detained the joint leaders of
the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), parliament's second-biggest
grouping, and nine other HDP lawmakers early on Friday after
they refused in protest to give testimony for crimes linked to
"terrorist propaganda."
TWITTER, WHATSAPP BLOCKED
Access to social media sites Twitter and Whatapp
was blocked in Turkey, an internet monitoring group said,
following the detentions of the lawmakers. The sites were being
throttled, a method of slowing certain websites to make them
unusable, an expert from Turkey Blocks said.
ERDOGAN AT CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD
President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a congress organised by
the Capital Markets Board in Istanbul at 0700 GMT.
TOFAS
The automaker owned by Fiat and Koc Holding
will spend 50 million euro to open a second assemlby
line to build a new model in the Egea line, according to a
filing with the stock exchange. The investment will expand
annual production capacity to 450,000 from 400,000, it said.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)