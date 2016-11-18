ISTANBUL Nov 18 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira was at 3.3829 against the dollar at
0520 GMT, having touched a record low of 3.3848 overnight,
weakening from 3.3677 at the end of Thursday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.93 percent in spot trade on Thursday and edged up to 10.95
percent in Friday-dated trade.
The main share index rose 0.5 percent to 75,136
points on Thursday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets weakened on Friday as rising U.S. bond
yields carried the dollar to a more than 13-1/2 year high
against a basket of major currencies, fuelled by expectations
that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will lead to higher
interest rates. The post-election shift in expectations has left
Asian stocks vulnerable to investors potentially rotating funds
out of emerging markets to the United States.
MINERS TRAPPED
Rescue teams sought to free 13 workers trapped in a copper
mine in southeast Turkey on Friday after it was hit by a
landslide which killed at least three people, the local
governor's office said.
ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with the Uzbek
prime minister and attend a working lunch with delegations from
the two countries. He will later return to Turkey.
BUDGET TALKS
Parliament's budget commission will discuss the budgets of
the development and customs ministries.
FRANCE, EU
Turkey does not belong in the European Union, the two
leading conservative candidates for France's 2017 presidential
election, Nicolas Sarkozy and Alain Juppe, said on Thursday,
restating their opposition to continuing accession talks with
Ankara.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics TR-POL
Turkish equities TR-E
Turkish money TR-M
Turkish debt TR-D
Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Reporting by Daren Butler)