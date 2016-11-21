ISTANBUL Nov 21 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 3.3780 against the dollar at 0454 GMT, weakening from 3.3650 at the end of Friday, when it touched a record low of 3.4080.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.23 percent in spot trade on Friday and fell to 11.10 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.67 percent to 75,638.96 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday, undermined by fears that the strength in the U.S. dollar and rising U.S. bond yields since Donald Trump's election to president could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets. MSCI's broadest dollar-based index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent, staying near four-month lows.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a meeting of the NATO parliamentary assembly (0600 GMT). He will meet the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament (0800 GMT) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (1000 GMT).

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0800 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK

Economists are divided on whether Turkey's central bank will hike its main interest rate for the first time in almost three years this week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after falls in the lira currency to a series of record lows.

Sources in Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's office said the central bank had agreed it would "take the necessary steps" to ensure price stability at a meeting of top economy officials on Friday, but were otherwise tight-lipped on its policy stance.

SHANGHAI BLOC

President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Sunday as saying that Turkey did not need to join the European Union "at all costs" and could instead become part of a security bloc dominated by China, Russia and Central Asian nations.

FOOTBALL RIGHTS

The Turkish Football Federation will hold a tender for league broadcasting rights (0700 GMT).

WHITE GOODS ASSOCIATION

The Turkish White Goods Association will hold its annual assessment meeting (0700 GMT).

