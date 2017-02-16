ISTANBUL Feb 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 3.6594 against the dollar at 0500 GMT, little changed from 3.6570 at Wednesday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.88 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 10.94 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.23 percent to 87,881.97 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 percent to its highest since July 2015.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend the opening ceremony of the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul (0700 GMT). Late on Thursday he will depart for Malta.

FOREIGN MINISTER

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Germany and attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

TURKCELL

The mobile phone operator posted a net profit of 1.51 billion lira in 2016, down from 2.07 billion a year earlier and forecast revenue growth of 13-15 percent this year.

It will hold a news conference (0630 GMT).

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)