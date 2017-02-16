ISTANBUL Feb 16 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira stood at 3.6594 against the dollar at
0500 GMT, little changed from 3.6570 at Wednesday's close.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 10.88 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 10.94
percent in Thursday-dated trade.
The main share index fell 0.23 percent to 87,881.97
points on Wednesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with
gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the
dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent
bounce. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.2 percent to its highest since July
2015.
YILDIRIM
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend the opening
ceremony of the World Tourism Forum in Istanbul (0700 GMT). Late
on Thursday he will depart for Malta.
FOREIGN MINISTER
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will travel to Germany and
attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers.
TURKCELL
The mobile phone operator posted a net profit of 1.51
billion lira in 2016, down from 2.07 billion a year earlier and
forecast revenue growth of 13-15 percent this year.
It will hold a news conference (0630 GMT).
(Writing by Daren Butler)