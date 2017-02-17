ISTANBUL Feb 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.6728 against the dollar at 0515 GMT, weakening from 3.6655 at Thursday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.94 percent in spot trade on Thursday and was at the same level in Friday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.35 percent to 88,186.86 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets took a breather on Friday from their recent surge as investors booked profits, while the dollar inched up after Thursday's slide and optimism over possible renewed supply cuts by OPEC lifted oil prices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pulled back 0.1 percent, on track to end the week up 1.3 percent, its fourth straight weekly gain.

KOC HOLDING

Conglomerate Koc Holding said on Friday its net profit dipped to 3.46 billion lira in 2016 from 3.57 billion a year earlier.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a mass opening ceremony in the southeastern town of Kahramanamaras (1130 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visits Malta. He is expected to attend a business forum and hold a joint news conference with his Maltese counterpart.

FOREIGN MINISTER

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bonn, Germany.

U.S. MILITARY CHIEF

U.S. Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is expected to visit Turkey.

DEFENCE MINISTER

Defence Minister Fikri Isik attends the international Munich Security Conference.

TREASURY EUROBOND ISSUE

Turkey launched on Thursday a $1.25 billion tap of its March 2027 bonds at a yield of 5.65 percent, according to a lead, IFR reported. The size is bigger than the $1 billion the leads had told the market to expect in an initial announcement.

(Writing by Daren Butler)