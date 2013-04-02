ISTANBUL, April 2 Dozens of passengers were
evacuated from a tourist ferry off the coast of Istanbul on
Tuesday after a fire started on the vessel, but there were no
immediate reports of serious injuries.
Turkish television showed smoke pouring from the back of the
vessel, several hundred metres (yards) from the shore, as two
other ferries drew up to rescue the stranded passengers. The
cause of the fire was unknown.
State-run news channel TRT said all passengers were safely
evacuated from the ferry, which was travelling between Istanbul
and the popular Princes' Islands in the Sea of Marmara. It said
some were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke.
