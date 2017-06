ISTANBUL Nov 14 Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, posted a 74 percent rise in its third quarter net profit to 230.7 million lira ($127.6 million) on Wednesday.

Net interest income rose 36 percent to 735.6 million lira in the period, it said in a statement to the stock exchange. Total loans amounted to 35 billion lira at the end of the third quarter.

($1 = 1.8074 Turkish liras)