By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON May 29 Turkish finance minister Mehmet Simsek sought to reassure investors on Thursday of the central bank's independence, although he said the bank was possibly "behind the curve" with its monetary policy.

The government, especially Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, has been highly critical of the central bank for its huge lira-defensive interest rate rise earlier this year. The bank this month eased one of its policy rates despite annual inflation of over 9 percent, a move many investors fear was caused by government pressure.

Erdogan's recent comment that the rate reduction was insufficient further boosted fears about central bank independence.

But Simsek told a conference organised by the Financial Times in London: "The central bank is independent. They can be very aggressive, maybe behind the curve but that's not for me to comment ... We have appointed qualified people".

The central bank was doing a "pretty decent job", he said, adding: "You can have your own assessment of what policy has been and what it should be, (but it) doesn't mean it hasn't acted independently."

Erdogan is keen to ensure the economy, once growing at a turbo-charged 8 percent, does not slow too much ahead of August presidential elections. The economy expanded 4 percent last year and the government is targeting this level in 2014 too.

While analysts polled by Reuters and international organisations predict Turkish growth to slow to 2.0-2.5 percent this year, Simsek said the government believed 4 percent was "achievable" and there could even be some upside.

But he acknowledged downside risks, too, saying these "are mainly associated with geopolitical risks."

He did not elaborate on these risks but flaring violence in Ukraine or continued unrest in Egypt and Syria could weigh on emerging economies in the region. Turkey too has seen several rounds of protests against Erdogan's rule though his AK Party remains broadly popular.

Despite the growth worries the central bank has said it would stick to a tight policy until inflation was clearly on the decline. Inflation rose to a higher-than-expected 9.38 percent year-on-year in April.

Turkey is seen as more vulnerable to the ebb and flow of global capital than most emerging markets because of its wide current account deficit. That gap narrowed by a third in the first three months of 2014 compared to year-ago levels but was still $11.46 billion for the quarter.

Simsek admitted that inflation was "unacceptably high" and the deficit "unsustainable". But he predicted inflation would peak in May. The government planned to bring the deficit to 5 percent of gross domestic product from 7 percent at present, the minister added.

He did not give a time frame.

"The pick-up in inflation is temporary," he said. "Reducing inflation to low single-digits needs to be our number 1 priority...we need to reduce it to just under 5 percent".

High growth rates were not an immediate priority, Simsek hinted, adding: "We are willing to live with more moderate growth until we can get all these structural reforms (done)". (Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)