ISTANBUL Jan 29 Turkey's sharp rate hike may
reduce its vulnerability to short-term capital outflows and
reinforce market confidence in the central bank's independence
but has also renewed growth concerns, Ratings agency Fitch said
on Wednesday.
"Higher rates will reduce the affordability of debt
repayments and could lower economic growth, both of which could
weaken banks'€™ asset quality," Fitch said in a statement.
The statement came after Turkey's central bank jacked up all
of its main interest rates to try to halt the lira's sharp
decline, ignoring political pressure to protect economic growth.
(Reporting by Istanbul bureau)