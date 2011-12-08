ISTANBUL Dec 8 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan raised its forecast for annual vehicle sales by 1.72 percent to 355,000 units, according to an investor presentation on its web site.

Ford Otosan's previous expectation for annual vehicle sales was 349,000 for this year. Exports will constitute around 213,000 of vehicle sales and domestic sales will be around 142,000, it said.

Output forecast was increased to 295,000 units from 294,000 units the previous month, pointing a 21 percent rise from last year.

The company targeted a domestic market share of 15.9 percent in 2011 and it expected a capacity usage of 89 percent, according to the presentation. (Writing by Seda Sezer)