ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkey's Ford Otosan said on Thursday it sees total vehicle sales in the Turkish automotive market of 850,000 units, in line with 2011 sales of 864,439 vehicles.

Turkish automaker Ford Otosan would start building a factory in the first quarter to produce light commercial vehicles with an annual production capacity of 110,000 units, general manager Nuri Otay told a news conference.

The factory investment is seen costing around 205 million euros ($263 million) and creating 1,000 jobs, Otay added. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting by Evren Ballim)