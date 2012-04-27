ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 16.5 percent to 166.3 million lira ($94.27 million) from 142.8 million lira in the same period of last year.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 7.6 percent to 2.4 billion lira last year.