Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkish automaker Ford Otosan said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 16.5 percent to 166.3 million lira ($94.27 million) from 142.8 million lira in the same period of last year.
The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey's Koc Holding, said sales rose 7.6 percent to 2.4 billion lira last year.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.