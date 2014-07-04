* Turkish PM Erdogan virtually silent over Iraq
* Analysts say Ankara wary after Syria travails
* Government says Iraq warnings weren't heeded
* Kurds eyeing independence could benefit
By Jonny Hogg
ANKARA, July 4 As al Qaeda-inspired Sunni
militants spread right along Turkey's southeastern border last
month from Syria through Iraq, seizing Turkish hostages as they
went, the normally loquacious Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had
little to say.
Turkey's outspoken opposition to the crackdown in Syria
gained it global headlines as it opened its border and poured
aid across to help refugees and rebels alike. But three years
later the situation has morphed into a security and humanitarian
nightmare on Ankara's doorstep, that has now spread to Iraq.
The Sunni militant advance and hostage crisis there is
overshadowing Erdogan's campaign to become Turkey's first
elected president in a vote due next month.
His response has been muted, shorn of the bombastic rhetoric
or global calls to action employed in previous regional crises,
a sign of a newly tentative regional policy which could have
wide repercussions.
Stopping short of calling the militants terrorists, he said
only that air strikes against them should be avoided.
"Turkey now has security concerns it didn't have two years
ago, therefore its own security is the number one foreign policy
aim, rather than transforming the region," said Ozgur
Unluhisarcikli of the German Marshall Fund.
Recent pronouncements on Syria, where Erdogan previously led
calls for military intervention when it cracked down on Sunni
protesters in 2011, have been similarly muted, as has his
once-scathing criticism of the military in Egypt which ousted an
Islamist elected president last year.
While a foreign policy pullback may ease some of the
tensions that have built up, it could also mean a dangerous
limbo at a time when Turkey's security is increasingly
threatened by the gaping power vacuums opening up on its
south-eastern borders.
EXPOSED
After he came to power in 2003, Erdogan bolstered Turkey's
influence, maintaining warm relations with neighbours as its
traders poured into Egypt and post-conflict Iraq, whilst winning
plaudits as a model for the region of a democratically-elected,
moderate Islamist government.
Many analysts say a more inward-looking Turkey would be a
serious loss to regional stability, although some say Erdogan, a
devout Sunni, had long since undermined the positive impact of
his early foreign policy with a Sunni bias.
Erdogan and his allies deny sectarianism, instead blaming
the outside world for turning a blind eye to abuses by the
leaders of both Syria and Iraq.
The kidnapping of 80 Turkish nationals, including the
consul-general, when militants from the Islamic State of Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL), since renamed the Islamic State, seized
Iraq's second city of Mosul on June 10, has left Erdogan exposed
as he campaigns for the presidency.
The government has imposed a media blackout on the hostage
standoff but has been unable to duck fierce criticism over it,
prompting Erdogan to accuse the opposition of wanting "the 80
Turks to come to harm so they can (lambast) the government."
On Thursday, 32 truck drivers were released but diplomats
and government sources say the other hostages, who are thought
to be unharmed, are being used as human shields to keep Ankara
at arms length as the militants push on towards the Iraqi
capital.
"Turkey's influence on the internal dynamics of Iraq right
now is extremely limited; they can't make any significant
moves," Osman Bahadir Dincer, Middle East expert at the
Turkey-based, International Strategic Research Organisation
(USAK) think tank.
This week Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said the
government hopes to have the captives freed within a month. Even
if this happens, Ankara's behaviour is likely to remain cautious
as the region continues to fragment.
IDEOLOGY
Ankara's softly-softly approach to the Iraq crisis marks the
end of a period in which analysts say ideology trumped
pragmatism and Erdogan's desire to appear powerful to his
largely Sunni conservative voter base saw a toxic mixing of
foreign and domestic policy.
A "zero problems with neighbours" policy had crumbled and
was replaced by degraded relations with Egypt, Syria, Israel,
Iraq and Iran, as well as U.S. and European partners.
Turkey's ambassador to Iraq between 2007 and 2011 says
Ankara has been sucked into a semi-sectarian rivalry with Iran
and has, in the process, lost its reputation as a non-partisan
force for good within the region.
"Three years ago Turkey was considered a wonderful regional
power working inside Iraq using its soft power. All of our
brothers in the Middle East were looking up to us," Murat
Ozcelik told a briefing in Ankara.
Increasingly strained relations with Iraq's Shi'ia-dominated
government of Nouri al-Maliki, coupled with allegations Turkey
has backed militant Sunni groups in neighbouring Syria, have
fuelled suspicions Erdogan has abandoned traditional Turkish
foreign-policy principles of secularism, democracy and trade,
Ozcelik said.
"If we can manage to come (back) to the centre ... there's
no reason why we cannot again become friends of the Shi'ia and
be respected in the region. At the moment I don't think Turkey
has much influence to shape events in a positive sense, in Iraq
or in the region."
Turkish officials deny backing extremist groups and express
frustration at what they say is the failure of international and
regional actors to heed their mounting criticism over worsening
relations between Maliki's government and the Sunni population
in Iraq.
"We warned repeatedly that the exclusionary policies used
against Sunnis ... could lead to a large explosion of violence.
Now no one can control this, Turkey cannot control this, and
neither can Iran. A wave of uncontrollable violence has
blanketed the region," Yasin Aktay, vice-chairman of the ruling
AK Party, told Reuters.
Ankara's sense of frustration and abandonment by the U.S.
and other western allies - a regular theme in foreign-policy
speeches - makes Turkey even less likely to take a lead in
tackling regional instability, according to Sinan Ulgen, head of
Istanbul-based Centre for Economic and Foreign Policy Studies.
"It's certainly to the detriment of the region that Turkey
is pulling back, but a lot of that pullback is due to
congressional politics in Washington," Ulgen said.
RETURN TO REALPOLITIK
Analysts say Turkey's mounting internal challenges -
elections, a faltering economy and growing polarisation - mean a
return to the realpolitik of the ruling AK Party's early years.
"The government doesn't have the luxury to be active in the
region (anymore). Erdogan is more concerned with his
presidential designs than the fate of Assad," said Cengiz Aktar,
a senior scholar at the Istanbul Policy Center.
One Turkey-based diplomat sees a return to the pragmatic,
money-driven approach to foreign policy which marked the
beginning of Erdogan's premiership and saw Turkish businesses
booming in the region, especially in post-conflict Iraq.
"What are Turkish interests now? Prosperity, cheap energy,
and no terrorism on their territory, so perhaps it's a case of
anything to achieve that, even if it's distasteful, is ok," the
diplomat said, asking not to be named.
Such pragmatism is not without challenges. One potentially
tricky issue is whether Turkey would tolerate, or possibly back,
an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq, with even
government officials appearing to give contradictory statements.
Having wrestled with a decades-long separatist Kurdish
uprising within its own borders that killed 40,000 people until
Erdogan negotiated a ceasefire last year, Turkey could find a
fully independent Iraqi Kurdistan fraught with danger.
But Ankara has in recent years enjoyed ever closer relations
with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG),
signing billions of dollars worth of energy deals to cement one
of the few bright spots in its regional policy.
"They might be encouraged to acquire more autonomy, if not
independence, knowing that Ankara is agnostic to the idea, and
wouldn't try to actively stop it," Ulgen said.
"From the perspective of ISIL, Turkey's less interventionist
and aggressive stance (in Iraq and Syria) is certainly a boon."
A more docile role might leave it less exposed to damaging
rifts with neighbours and will likely chime well with voters who
have little stomach for further regional adventures.
But with events unfolding at dizzying speed, Turkey may
struggle to adapt to changing realities, warns USAK's Dincer.
"We are talking about a war zone all along Turkey's southern
borders. Everything is getting more complicated for Turkey day
by day, and even the decision makers don't have real plans," he
said. "They're in limbo."
