By David Dolan

ISTANBUL, April 21 Turkish companies could be left struggling to service foreign currency debts following a sharp decline in the lira this year, squeezing profits and investment and further hampering economic growth.

Istanbul's blue-chip BIST 30 is already the worst performer among 30 emerging markets stock indexes year to date, down nearly 17 percent, as the lira's weakness weighs on sectors from banking to industrials.

"Whichever way you cut it, it's another reason to expect growth in the Turkish economy to be pretty sluggish," said William Jackson of Capital Economics in London.

"Potentially some domestic banks' lending might go bad, meaning they'll face a hit to their balance sheets. At the very least, firms will cut back on their investment because they have to spend more on servicing their debt."

Thomson Reuters data shows total Turkish dollar debt equivalent to nearly 30 percent of gross domestic product -- much less than nearly 80 percent for Ukraine but higher than for emerging market peers like South Africa, Brazil and Mexico.

Short-term dollar debt, which economists say is likely to be harder to refinance, is a substantial 9 percent of GDP.

Private sector foreign currency net debt represents around 22 percent of GDP, according to Emre Sezan, head of equity research at IS Investment, an arm of Turkey's largest lender.

He said larger, listed Turkish companies do not have much direct risk because they have foreign currency revenue streams or financial hedges in place.

But unlisted construction and real estate firms and utilities, which analysts say account for the bulk of foreign currency net debt exposure, tend to borrow in dollars but generate revenues in lira.

"For the stock market, the overall exposure is not that big," Sezan said. "But this is a very big question for the Turkish economy."

SURGING DOLLAR

While emerging market currencies have been hit widely by a surging dollar, the lira has been a notable underperformer, sliding around 15 percent this year.

Of a basket of 25 emerging market currencies, only Brazil's real has fared worse, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Analysts have blamed the currency's weakness in part on worries about central bank independence. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has fulminated against high interest rates, dubbing those who defend them "traitors".

Banks, which make up a substantial part of the stock index, are exposed to the construction and real estate industries, meaning bad loans could increase if the lira keeps falling.

"Risks have transferred to the domestic banking system, and careful monitoring seems warranted," the International Monetary Fund warned in a 2013 report.

Those risks will continue until Turkish companies can rely more for funding on the country's own capital markets. The government has made a big push to transform Istanbul into a regional financial hub but investors and analysts say more needs to be done to strengthen its debt and equity markets.

"Turkey's debt capital markets are ... much less developed than the size of the economy should require," consultancy Oliver Wyman said in a 2014 report.

"The access of large corporates to debt capital markets will require efforts from the corporates themselves as well as policy makers, regulators and market infrastructure players." (Additional reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Catherine Evans)