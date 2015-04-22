(Repeats Tuesday story without changes)
* Turkish dollar debt at nearly 30 pct of GDP
* Lira has fallen nearly 15 pct this year
* Much of exposure among unlisted companies
By David Dolan
ISTANBUL, April 21 Turkish companies could be
left struggling to service foreign currency debts following a
sharp decline in the lira this year, squeezing profits and
investment and further hampering economic growth.
Istanbul's blue-chip BIST 30 is already the worst
performer among 30 emerging markets stock indexes year to date,
down nearly 17 percent, as the lira's weakness weighs on sectors
from banking to industrials.
"Whichever way you cut it, it's another reason to expect
growth in the Turkish economy to be pretty sluggish," said
William Jackson of Capital Economics in London.
"Potentially some domestic banks' lending might go bad,
meaning they'll face a hit to their balance sheets. At the very
least, firms will cut back on their investment because they have
to spend more on servicing their debt."
Thomson Reuters data shows total Turkish dollar debt
equivalent to nearly 30 percent of gross domestic product --
much less than nearly 80 percent for Ukraine but higher than for
emerging market peers like South Africa, Brazil and Mexico.
Short-term dollar debt, which economists say is likely to be
harder to refinance, is a substantial 9 percent of GDP.
Private sector foreign currency net debt represents around
22 percent of GDP, according to Emre Sezan, head of equity
research at IS Investment, an arm of Turkey's largest lender.
He said larger, listed Turkish companies do not have much
direct risk because they have foreign currency revenue streams
or financial hedges in place.
But unlisted construction and real estate firms and
utilities, which analysts say account for the bulk of foreign
currency net debt exposure, tend to borrow in dollars but
generate revenues in lira.
"For the stock market, the overall exposure is not that
big," Sezan said. "But this is a very big question for the
Turkish economy."
SURGING DOLLAR
While emerging market currencies have been hit widely by a
surging dollar, the lira has been a notable
underperformer, sliding around 15 percent this year.
Of a basket of 25 emerging market currencies, only Brazil's
real has fared worse, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Analysts have blamed the currency's weakness in part on
worries about central bank independence. Turkey's President
Tayyip Erdogan has fulminated against high interest rates,
dubbing those who defend them "traitors".
Banks, which make up a substantial part of the stock index,
are exposed to the construction and real estate industries,
meaning bad loans could increase if the lira keeps falling.
"Risks have transferred to the domestic banking system, and
careful monitoring seems warranted," the International Monetary
Fund warned in a 2013 report.
Those risks will continue until Turkish companies can rely
more for funding on the country's own capital markets. The
government has made a big push to transform Istanbul into a
regional financial hub but investors and analysts say more needs
to be done to strengthen its debt and equity markets.
"Turkey's debt capital markets are ... much less developed
than the size of the economy should require," consultancy Oliver
Wyman said in a 2014 report.
"The access of large corporates to debt capital markets will
require efforts from the corporates themselves as well as policy
makers, regulators and market infrastructure players."
