ISTANBUL Jan 25 French energy storage and
distribution group Rubis has bought a 50 percent stake
in Turkey's Delta Petrol, which owns oil storage facilities in
Ceyhan, the Mediterranean terminus for two major oil piplines
from northern Iraq and Azerbaijan, the Turkish firm said.
"They (Rubis) are investing $100 million. This includes the
amount they paid to buy our shares, but also some part of this
$100 million will be invested," Delta Chief Executive Sami
Habbab told Reuters on Wednesday.
Ceyhan in southeast Turkey is the terminus both for the
Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from northern Iraq and the
Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan pipeline from Azerbaijan.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore;
Editing by David Holmes)