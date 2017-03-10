ISTANBUL, March 10 Turkey has raised the volume of its credit guarantee fund, used to support the real sector, to 250 billion lira ($66.35 billion), under a decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Friday.

The maximum maturity of loans offered will be 10 years for investment loans and 5 years for working capital loans, and the one-time commission for the loan will be 0.03 percent, the decision showed.

The Turkish government has been seeking ways to support its real sector, which is highly indebted in dollars.

($1 = 3.7680 liras) (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)