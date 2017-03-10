BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, March 10 Turkey has raised the volume of its credit guarantee fund, used to support the real sector, to 250 billion lira ($66.35 billion), under a decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Friday.
The maximum maturity of loans offered will be 10 years for investment loans and 5 years for working capital loans, and the one-time commission for the loan will be 0.03 percent, the decision showed.
The Turkish government has been seeking ways to support its real sector, which is highly indebted in dollars.
($1 = 3.7680 liras) (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )