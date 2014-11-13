* Turkey assumes G20 presidency on Dec. 1
* Emerging economies, global growth top priorities
* Role comes as Turkey in difficult spotlight
By Nick Tattersall and Orhan Coskun
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Nov 13 Turkey aims to use its
approaching presidency of the G20 to promote its image as a
global economic power and alleviate a sense of a country
increasingly isolated on the world stage and buffeted by
conflict on its southern frontiers.
Ankara takes over the G20 presidency in December, its
relations with Washington and Europe strained by its reluctance
to take a frontline role against Islamic State militants in
Syria and Iraq. President Tayyip Erdogan's tightening grip on
power has also raised concern in Europe and the United States.
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, in charge of the economy
and one of the figures spearheading Turkey's G20 strategy, said
tackling sluggish global growth and increasing the voice of low
income countries would be among Turkey's priorities.
"During its term as G20 chair, Turkey will become a bridge
between the low-income, emerging countries and developed
nations. Our aim is to enhance the interaction," he told Reuters
in emailed comments, en route to the G20 summit in Brisbane.
Pushing G20 member nations to meet reform commitments meant
to increase global growth would also be high on the agenda.
"These targets were set during the chairmanship of Australia
but they will be initiated under our presidency. The IMF and the
OECD will carry out the technical studies," Babacan said, adding
member states would be closely monitored for progress.
"This we will call: 'Keep your word, or explain'," he said.
Turkey will also need to set its own house in order.
Its policy makers are struggling to tame inflation, running
above the central bank's 5 percent target, while growth is
faltering, with the government last month lowering its
expectations for next year to 4 percent from 5.
With an eye to G20 responsibilities, Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu this month unveiled a plan to cut import dependence
and boost productivity - reforms economists say are badly needed
if Turkey is to escape the "middle income trap" and enter the
league of developed economies.
The focus on economics is likely to prove a relief for a
Turkish leadership frustrated by Western failure to heed its
warnings that sectarian policies in Syria and Iraq were sowing
the seeds of conflict, and smarting over the collapse of the
Muslim Brotherhood, a pillar of its Islamist vision for the
Middle East.
"It's manna for the foreign ministry after the run they've
had. A great opportunity to relaunch Turkey as an economically
literate, big trading country," said one Ankara-based diplomat.
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg in Ankara; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)