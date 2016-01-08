ISTANBUL Jan 8 Turkey's Garanti Bank said on Friday it expected 11 percent growth in loans and 9 percent expansion in assets this year, adjusted for foreign exchange effects.

In an investor relations presentation, the bank said its non-performing loan ratio to total loans was 2.7 percent in 2015 and was seen rising to 3.1 percent this year. It expected its net interest margin to remain flat in 2016.

