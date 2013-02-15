ISTANBUL Feb 15 Turkey's Garanti Bank said that it plans to issue bonds worth up to 6.7 billion lira ($3.8 billion) with various maturities.

The bonds would be issued in the local market with a maturity of no longer than five years, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Thursday. ($1 = 1.7683 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)