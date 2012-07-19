BRIEF-India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price range
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkey's Garanti Bank mandated its headquarters to issue $1.5 billion worth of dollar or other foreign currency-denominated bonds, it said on Thursday.
The bank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, and said the debt instrument would be issued in one year.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: